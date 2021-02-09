HealthEquity’s (HQY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

HQY stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 51,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,716.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in HealthEquity by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in HealthEquity by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

