Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.50-1.60 for the period.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. 3,736,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,067. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

