Hedera Hashgraph Market Capitalization Tops $771.75 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $771.75 million and approximately $113.15 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00427916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010881 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,814,318 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

