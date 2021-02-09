Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.18 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Hedget token can now be bought for $4.67 or 0.00010050 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $8.18 million and $667,067.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedget has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00051161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00242937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00085350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00092393 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063373 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

