HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €79.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) received a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.82 ($78.61).

ETR:HEI opened at €62.14 ($73.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €69.70 ($82.00). The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.65 and a 200-day moving average of €56.72.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

