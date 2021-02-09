HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (HEI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR: HEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2021 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/22/2021 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €71.50 ($84.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR HEI opened at €62.14 ($73.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a PE ratio of -5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €69.70 ($82.00).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEIF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEIF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.