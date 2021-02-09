HEIDI (HDI) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $5,312.14 and $10.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

