Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,380.00

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and last traded at GBX 1,370 ($17.90), with a volume of 17174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($17.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £108.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,256.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 998.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)’s payout ratio is presently 3,300.00%.

In other news, insider Davina Curling bought 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) Company Profile (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

