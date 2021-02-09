Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

HSIC stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

