Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.00

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.92, with a volume of 5116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,577,187 shares of company stock worth $604,725,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

