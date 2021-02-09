HEROcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $50,415.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $50,415.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.40 or 0.01133785 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.95 or 0.05655657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00031564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00042439 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

