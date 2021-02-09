Hersha Hospitality Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 685 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 970% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 202,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

