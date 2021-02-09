Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

