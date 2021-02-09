HEX (HEX) Trading Up 66.2% Over Last Week

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. HEX has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $8.61 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00088834 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002546 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

