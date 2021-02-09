High Performance Blockchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $615,271.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One High Performance Blockchain token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $8.18 million and $615,271.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 tokens. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

