Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) (CVE:HBK) Trading 50% Higher

Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) (CVE:HBK)’s share price traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 219,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 171,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,419.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) Company Profile (CVE:HBK)

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia. Highbank Resources Ltd.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.