Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) Trading Up 0.5%

Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 242.69 ($3.17). Approximately 919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.50 ($3.16).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.73.

In other news, insider Paul Le Page sold 20,000 shares of Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £44,200 ($57,747.58).

