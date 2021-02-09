HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Up 15.7%

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR)’s stock price was up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 1,153,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 336,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 367.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $178,350.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $41,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,230 shares of company stock valued at $317,270. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,143,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter.

HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

