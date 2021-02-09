Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,359,000 after acquiring an additional 211,238 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 188,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,600. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

