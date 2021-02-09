Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $912.80

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $912.80 and traded as high as $976.20. Hiscox shares last traded at $951.80, with a volume of 460,000 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hiscox to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 981.80 ($12.83).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 977.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 912.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

About Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

