Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $230.54

Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $230.54 and traded as high as $234.60. Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) shares last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 1,175,249 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOC. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 209 ($2.73).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 230.54. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

