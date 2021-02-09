Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 662,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 82,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $427.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

