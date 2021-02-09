Holo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125.29 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Holo has a market cap of $203.41 million and $125.29 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Holo has traded 53% higher against the dollar. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00059038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.62 or 0.01155148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00056503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.14 or 0.05689213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044120 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00031407 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,636,296,052 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

Holo is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges.

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

