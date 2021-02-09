Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Shares Up 4.4%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.95. 7,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 3,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Get Home Bistro alerts:

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Home Bistro Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.