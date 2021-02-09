Homeros (HMR) Price Tops $0.0934 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Homeros has a market cap of $41.38 million and $7.69 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.09 or 0.00245631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00085479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00069524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00092773 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00063840 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.