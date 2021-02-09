HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.98

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.98 and traded as high as $23.05. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 39,820 shares traded.

HTBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $390.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.