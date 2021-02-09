Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.56-2.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.333-123.333 billion.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

