Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0359 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Honest has traded 373.3% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $3.37 million and $513,748.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00067541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00081654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00196109 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

