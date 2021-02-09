Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,270 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $94,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.40. 26,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,370. The stock has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $296,324 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

