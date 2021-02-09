Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day moving average is $184.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,800 shares of company stock worth $296,324. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

