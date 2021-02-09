Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up about 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. 7,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.