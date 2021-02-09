Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $6.02. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 2,650,966 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMHC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $755.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 888,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 615,765 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 430,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 405,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

