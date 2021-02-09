Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

