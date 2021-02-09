HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,887 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 2.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of HP by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $1,579,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

