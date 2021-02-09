HSBC Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stock analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

ABNB traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.24. 171,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.04. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $4,366,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

