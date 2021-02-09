HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 420 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 406 ($5.30).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 394.20 ($5.15) on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 599 ($7.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 395.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 356.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

