HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $356.10

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $356.10 and traded as high as $395.20. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) shares last traded at $390.40, with a volume of 29,091,183 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 406 ($5.30).

The company has a market capitalization of £79.52 billion and a PE ratio of -35.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 356.10.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

