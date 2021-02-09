HTMLCOIN Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $35,081.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,570.33 or 1.00103912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00032595 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.68 or 0.01076223 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00294715 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.25 or 0.00213338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00093137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001701 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00032997 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001729 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

