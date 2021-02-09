Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Up 7.9%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.77. 1,140,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,472,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $76.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

