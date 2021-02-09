Hugh Mclellan Balkam Purchases 200,000 Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Stock

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Director Hugh Mclellan Balkam bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,764,969 shares in the company, valued at C$605,321.75.

ESK traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.72. 299,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,732. Eskay Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$425.57 million and a P/E ratio of -83.24.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.