Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBAN. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

HBAN stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

