Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $221.28 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $46,003.14 or 0.99679940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $221.28 million and approximately $182,366.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00085354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00087168 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00063294 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

