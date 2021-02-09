Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $349,364.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $45,500.74 or 0.99216146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $218.87 million and approximately $349,364.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00050036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00214491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063264 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00197443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC's official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

