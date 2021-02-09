HUSD (HUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159.97 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $471.72 million and $159.97 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.63 or 0.01077838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.74 or 0.05599264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041805 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 472,670,711 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

