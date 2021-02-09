Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0232

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Hush has a market cap of $241,502.58 and $42,941.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00242114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00095118 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

