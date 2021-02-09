HyperCash Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $41.57 million and approximately $21.46 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,814.23 or 0.99899715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.73 or 0.01006813 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00274392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00212660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00085087 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001757 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001681 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,033,958 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

