HyperCash Trading Up 34.4% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $45.56 million and approximately $37.25 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,926.82 or 1.00128516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.01081248 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00295021 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00216732 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00092007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001732 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00033118 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,034,979 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.