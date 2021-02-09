I/O Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.22 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $6,764.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00283746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00033340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003913 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.66 or 0.01790216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,683,518 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.