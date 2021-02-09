IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.80.

IAC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,138. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $252.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.24.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,809,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $103,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

