IBEX Technologies (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.22. IBEX Technologies shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

About IBEX Technologies (OTCMKTS:IBXNF)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

